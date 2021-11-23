News
Ehanire clarifies $200m loan request to tackle malaria scourge
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has clarified the reason behind the 200 million dollars loan request to combat malaria in the country.
According to the Minister, the loan was to serve as Nigeria’s counterpart fund to complement a global malaria action plan.
Ehanire made this clarification at the Bi-Weekly National Briefing on COVID-19, Cholera, Health Promotion and other related issues on Monday in Abuja.
“The main donors to this roll back malaria are three. The first is the U.S presidential malaria initiative which donated 295 million dollars and they are going to use that to cover 11 states.
“The global funds to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria provides about 400 dollars dollars for very high malaria burden in 13 states in the country to continue to roll back malaria, these are states which have no financial support for this programme.
“In order to have full coverage for our partners to release their funds, they need these 13 states to be covered on the condition that Nigeria will provide 200 million dollars for the 13 states for five years and this covers 208 LGAs, 3,536 PHCs and about million of the population,” he explained.
Read also: 2,000 Nigerians have died from COVID-19 since outbreak – Health Minister, Ehanire
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Loans kicked against a proposal by the FMOH to borrow 200million dollars under the Malaria Programme to buy mosquito nets in the 2022 budget.
The committee’s condemnation was in response to the Ministry of Health’s submission about its intention to borrow the amount for the purchase of mosquito nets for 13 vulnerable states.
The Minister had told the Committee that, “The project development was done by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of budget. The purpose is for Nigeria counterpart fund to complement a global malaria action plan”.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...