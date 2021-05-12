Eid al-Fitr: A time to renew Nigeria’s pact with destiny —Dan Orbih | Ripples Nigeria

As the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and around the world mark this year’s Eid al-Fitr, Chief Dan Orbih has described the holy commemoration as a unique opportunity to “not only reconnect to the Almighty’s sacred purpose for mankind, but also one for Nigeria and indeed all Nigerians to renew their pact with destiny”.

In a press statement he issued to mark the Islamic celebration, Chief Orbih wished Muslims the full blessings of the holy month of Ramadan, and prayed that the culmination of the fasting period would usher in a period of lasting spiritual refreshing and commitment to the wellbeing of humanity.

He said: “Muslims in Nigeria and around the world have gone through a most sacred period of spiritual cleansing, devotion and rededication. It is my earnest prayer that the deepest desires of their hearts for themselves, their families, religion, country and humanity be granted”.

Chief Orbih also reflected on some of the pressing challenges facing the Nigerian state, and urged Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians, to recommit to the urgent mission of helping Nigeria surmount its challenges and regain its pride of place in the comity of nations.

He said, “Nigeria’s battle with devastating insecurity, economic crisis, coronavirus, ethno-religious strain and failed leadership, requires devotion to duty and commitment of purpose by all Nigerians if lasting solutions are to be found.

“Nigeria is at a critical point and we cannot wait even a single moment longer to rally round a common purpose and drive to fix the deep rot.”

Chief Orbih urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be awake to his responsibilities and steer the ship of state from disaster.

He also called on other leaders in the country to develop solutions to Nigeria’s many ills, noting that a multi-pronged approach was required to rescue the country.

“We have a date with destiny. We have pact with destiny. Nigeria cannot afford to fail. We must not fail”, he concluded.

