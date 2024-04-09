Eid-el-Fitr: DSS tasks Nigerians on security consciousness

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) has called on Nigerians to be security conscious as they celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid-El-Fitr.

The admonition was made in a message signed by the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Dr Peter Afunanya on Tuesday.

The message reads: “The DSS heartily congratulates the Muslim Ummah on the peaceful completion of Ramadan, which is a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection for the Muslim faithful worldwide. While joining them to thank Allah for the opportunity to complete this auspicious obligation, the service shares with them the core values of the festival, which include love, mercy, and compassion.

“These morals resonate deeply with the ideals of peace, harmony, and generosity that are fundamental to our country’s collective good. As this joyous occasion is being commemorated, the service urges everyone to celebrate responsibly, exemplify the true essence of the event, and strive for common humanity based on harmonious coexistence, good conscience, and neighbourliness.

“The DSS admonishes citizens to carry forward the spirit of charity, empathy, and unity beyond the festivities and abstain from any acts that are capable of undermining these principles.

“Similarly, everyone is advised to be security conscious as well as report suspicious activities to security and law enforcement organisations.

“On its part, the service will sustain collaboration with sister security agencies and indeed other stakeholders to ensure hitch-free celebrations.

“Above all, the director general, management, and entire staff of the DSS wish you a peaceful celebration and pray that the season brings joy, goodwill, and prosperity to all,” the statement said.

