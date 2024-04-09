News
Eid-el-Fitr: DSS tasks Nigerians on security consciousness
Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) has called on Nigerians to be security conscious as they celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid-El-Fitr.
The admonition was made in a message signed by the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Dr Peter Afunanya on Tuesday.
The message reads: “The DSS heartily congratulates the Muslim Ummah on the peaceful completion of Ramadan, which is a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection for the Muslim faithful worldwide. While joining them to thank Allah for the opportunity to complete this auspicious obligation, the service shares with them the core values of the festival, which include love, mercy, and compassion.
“These morals resonate deeply with the ideals of peace, harmony, and generosity that are fundamental to our country’s collective good. As this joyous occasion is being commemorated, the service urges everyone to celebrate responsibly, exemplify the true essence of the event, and strive for common humanity based on harmonious coexistence, good conscience, and neighbourliness.
Read also: Amnesty asks Nigerian govt to withdraw 21-day ultimatum to Lagos waterfront communities
“The DSS admonishes citizens to carry forward the spirit of charity, empathy, and unity beyond the festivities and abstain from any acts that are capable of undermining these principles.
“Similarly, everyone is advised to be security conscious as well as report suspicious activities to security and law enforcement organisations.
“On its part, the service will sustain collaboration with sister security agencies and indeed other stakeholders to ensure hitch-free celebrations.
“Above all, the director general, management, and entire staff of the DSS wish you a peaceful celebration and pray that the season brings joy, goodwill, and prosperity to all,” the statement said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...