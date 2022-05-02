Eid Mubarak: Here is what Nigerian celebrities are saying about the festival

On Monday, May 2, numerous Nigerian celebrities took to various social media platforms to celebrate the Eid Mubarak festival.

Eid occurs in Shawwal, the month after Ramadan. And in the same way the month of fasting starts with the seeing of the new crescent moon, Eid is marked after the sighting of the moon for the month of Shawwal.

Some notable Nollywood celebrities like Mo Bimpe and her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, Sola Kosoko, Mide Martins, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello, Sola Kosoko, Mercy Aigbe, and more have stepped out for the Eid Mubarak celebrations.

Read also: Sultan in Eid-il-Fitr message tasks Nigeria govt to end insecurity, inflation, ASUU strike

Actress Mercy Aigbe had this to say:

“Taqaballahu minna wa minkum

May Allah continue to shower you and your family with unending blessings, joy, peace, grace, and love!

Eid Mubarak”

In another post, she wrote, “Iyawo Alhaji”

Actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe wrote:

Other celebrities had this to say:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now