Entertainment
Eid Mubarak: Here is what Nigerian celebrities are saying about the festival
On Monday, May 2, numerous Nigerian celebrities took to various social media platforms to celebrate the Eid Mubarak festival.
Eid occurs in Shawwal, the month after Ramadan. And in the same way the month of fasting starts with the seeing of the new crescent moon, Eid is marked after the sighting of the moon for the month of Shawwal.
Some notable Nollywood celebrities like Mo Bimpe and her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, Sola Kosoko, Mide Martins, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello, Sola Kosoko, Mercy Aigbe, and more have stepped out for the Eid Mubarak celebrations.
Read also: Sultan in Eid-il-Fitr message tasks Nigeria govt to end insecurity, inflation, ASUU strike
Actress Mercy Aigbe had this to say:
“Taqaballahu minna wa minkum
May Allah continue to shower you and your family with unending blessings, joy, peace, grace, and love!
Eid Mubarak”
In another post, she wrote, “Iyawo Alhaji”
Actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe wrote:
Other celebrities had this to say:
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...