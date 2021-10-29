Eight abducted residents of Ekiti community regain freedom

The eight abducted residents of a community in Ekiti have regained their freedom.

Gunmen had on Sunday night invaded a house at Itapaji town in Ikole local government area of the state, shot sporadically into the air, and whisked eight occupants of the building to an unknown destination.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Ado Ekiti, said the victims had been reunited with their families.

He added that victims were released through concerted efforts of police, the military, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Amotekun Corps, and the victims’ families.

The spokesman said four persons were arrested in connection with the abduction.

Abutu said: “They have all been debriefed and reunited with their family members.”

