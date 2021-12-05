Eight children found dead inside parked vehicle in Lagos

Eight children were found dead on Saturday inside a vehicle parked in a community along the Badagry Expressway in Lagos.

Residents told journalists the children who were between the ages of four and six years old had entered the Lexus SUV vehicle to play but mistakenly locked themselves inside and suffocated to death.

The vehicle was parked in front of the owner’s house.

The spokesman for the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the incident said the children’s remains had been deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

READ ALSO: Three feared dead in traders and military clash in Lagos

He said: “The eight children were said to have mistakenly locked themselves in an abandoned car while playing. Their bodies had been recovered and deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for an autopsy so as to determine the actual cause of death.

“Notwithstanding the report made to the police, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered a thorough and speedy investigation into the circumstances surrounding the children’s death. The CP also commiserates with the families of the victims.”

Watch the video below:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now