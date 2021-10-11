Eight commissioners swap portfolios as El-Rufai reshuffles cabinet

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday, reshuffled the state executive council.

In the exercise, eight commissioners swapped portfolios.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the exercise was designed to help harness fresh energy for the government’s final lap, bring new insights and enable the commissioners to have a more robust experience of governance.

The statement read: “There were no changes in the Ministries of Finance, Justice, Health, Housing and Urban Development, Internal Security and Home Affairs and Human Services and Social Development.

“Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, the Chief of Staff, returns to the Planning and Budget Commission, the responsibility he held with distinction during Malam El-Rufai’s first term. It is the second time that a chief of staff to the governor is being reassigned as Commissioner. In 2019, Muhammad Bashir Saidu, then Chief of Staff, was redeployed to the Ministry of Finance.

“The new portfolios for the commissioners being reassigned are:

• Environment: Jaafaru Sani

• Public Works and Infrastructure: Thomas Gyang

• Education: Halima Lawal

• Agriculture: Ibrahim Hussaini

• Local Government: Shehu Usman Muhammad

• Planning & Budget Commission Muhammad Sani Abdullahi

• Business, Innovation & Technology Kabir Mato

• Sports Development: Idris Nyam.

“Following the passage of the law creating metropolitan authorities to manage Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria as organic cities, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has nominated the following cabinet-rank administrators:

• Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa Administrator, Zaria Metropolitan Authority

• Muhammad Hafiz Bayero Administrator, Kaduna Capital Territory

• Phoebe Sukai Yayi Administrator, Kafanchan Municipal Authority

Governor El-Rufai has also approved the deployment of the following officials:

• Umma Aboki Permanent Secretary, Planning & Budget Commission

• Murtala Dabo Executive Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission

• Abubakar Hassan DG, Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA)

• Tamar Nandul MD, Kaduna Markets Development & Management Company

• Khalil Nur Khalil ES, Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA)

• Maimunatu Abubakar GM, Kaduna Environmental Protection Agency (KEPA).

“Amina Ladan will oversee the Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA) following the redeployment of Engineer Muhammad Lawal Magaji to the Ministry of Public Works & Infrastructure.”

