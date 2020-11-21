Eight corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi

At least eight members of the National Youth Service Corps members (NYSC) had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Wailo orientation camp in Ganjuwa local government area of Bauchi State.
The Information Officer, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Ibrahim Sani, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, said the corps members contracted the virus while undergoing the three-week orientation exercise at the camp.
READ ALSO: NYSC dismisses claims of COVID-19 cases in orientation camps
Sani said; “On the recent reopening of NYSC camps, a surveillance investigation revealed that out of 600 that reported in the camp, eight corps members tested positive for COVID-19 in Wailo camp.
“To further ensure de-escalation, the executive chairman has instructed the surveillance team to carry out sample collection and investigation of all corps members undergoing training in the camp and a holding room has since been allocated by the director, NYSC for those that are suspected/positive cases.”
