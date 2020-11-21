Latest Politics

Eight corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi

November 21, 2020
Join in election rigging and go to jail, NYSC tells corps members
By Ripples Nigeria

At least eight members of the National Youth Service Corps members (NYSC) had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Wailo orientation camp in Ganjuwa local government area of Bauchi State.

The Information Officer, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Ibrahim Sani, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, said the corps members contracted the virus while undergoing the three-week orientation exercise at the camp.

READ ALSO: NYSC dismisses claims of COVID-19 cases in orientation camps

Sani said; “On the recent reopening of NYSC camps, a surveillance investigation revealed that out of 600 that reported in the camp, eight corps members tested positive for COVID-19 in Wailo camp.

“To further ensure de-escalation, the executive chairman has instructed the surveillance team to carry out sample collection and investigation of all corps members undergoing training in the camp and a holding room has since been allocated by the director, NYSC for those that are suspected/positive cases.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */