Eight dead, 6 injured in Kwara auto crash

Eight persons died in an auto crash along the Omu-Aran-Ilorin Highway in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State on Friday night.

The Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Stephen Dawulung, said in a statement issued by the agency’s spokesman in the state, Mr. Busari Basambo, on Saturday in Ilorin that an articulated vehicle and a bus were involved in the accident.

He said: “Preliminary investigations showed that the Ilorin-bound Mitsubishi bus was overtaking another bus when it had a head-on collision with the articulated vehicle.

“The collision resulted in the death of eight persons on the spot. There were one male adult, three female adults, and four children.

“Six other persons sustained injuries in the crash.”

Dawulung said the dead victims were deposited in a morgue in the state while the injured were taken to another hospital for medical attention.

He blamed the accident on over-speeding, wrongful overtaking, and poor visibility.

“This is to avoid crashes resulting from poor visibility, fatigue, dozing, or loss of control of vehicles.

“The highest level of caution and concentration must be exercised while driving,” the FRSC official added.

