Metro
Eight dead, 6 injured in Kwara auto crash
Eight persons died in an auto crash along the Omu-Aran-Ilorin Highway in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State on Friday night.
The Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Stephen Dawulung, said in a statement issued by the agency’s spokesman in the state, Mr. Busari Basambo, on Saturday in Ilorin that an articulated vehicle and a bus were involved in the accident.
He said: “Preliminary investigations showed that the Ilorin-bound Mitsubishi bus was overtaking another bus when it had a head-on collision with the articulated vehicle.
“The collision resulted in the death of eight persons on the spot. There were one male adult, three female adults, and four children.
“Six other persons sustained injuries in the crash.”
READ ALSO: Four dead, 8 injured in Ogun auto crash
Dawulung said the dead victims were deposited in a morgue in the state while the injured were taken to another hospital for medical attention.
He blamed the accident on over-speeding, wrongful overtaking, and poor visibility.
“This is to avoid crashes resulting from poor visibility, fatigue, dozing, or loss of control of vehicles.
“The highest level of caution and concentration must be exercised while driving,” the FRSC official added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...