Eight die as mysterious jet reportedly attacks Yobe village

At least eight persons were reportedly killed and several others injured in the early hours of Wednesday after a mysterious jet bombarded the Buhari village in Yunusari local government area of Yobe State.

Residents said many of them scampered for safety to avoid being caught in the aerial bombardment.

Yunusari shares a border with the Niger Republic.

A resident, Ali Lawan, told journalists the residents were on their way to their farms and the Geidam weekly market when the incident occurred.

Lawan said the aircraft with a military colour flew in from the eastern part of the town and “fired from east to the west.”

He said: “People were really confused on who launched the attack because the Boko Haram attacks that we all know had never come through aircraft.

“When shots were fired from the aircraft, people ran helter-skelter. Sadly, some were killed while others sustained injuries.”

The residents said 20 people including children were rushed to the Geidam General Hospital, Specialist Hospital, Damaturu, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for treatment

The Chairman of Yunusari LGA, Alhaji Bukar Gaji, also confirmed the incident.

“Yes, it (the aerial bombardment) happened in the early hours of today (Wednesday).

“We received the sad news today and the victims are currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

“We cannot say where the aircraft came from; whether from Niger Republic or Nigerian military, we don’t know. The actual picture can only be given by security forces.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, said he heard about the incident.

He, however, said the police had no official statement on the attack.

The Nigerian Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who reacted to the report on Twitter, denied that the Force was responsible for the incident.

“This story is false in its entirety. The NAF last conducted a mission into Yobe State (Not Yunusari LGA) on 5 September, 2021. No bomb or missile was even expended. Thanks.”

