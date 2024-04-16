Eight die in Mozambique shipwreck

At least eight people died and two were declared missing following a shipwreck in Mozambique’s Caia District on Monday.

Reports said on Tuesday the canoe-type boat was carrying 12 people, most of them farmers when it sank in the Zambezi River due to overcrowding.

The administrator of the Caia District, Nobre dos Santos, told journalists after the shipwreck alert was given, the rescue operation began.

This is the second shipwreck in Mozambique within one month.

A makeshift ferry capsized near the Island of Mozambique in the northern province of Nampula, where almost 100 people died.

