Eight doctors contract COVID-19 in Zamfara

No less than eight medical doctors have contracted COVID-19 in Zamfara State.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state confirmed this to Channles Television on Wednesday.

The association’s Vice Chairman, Mannir Bature said that eight of their members have tested positive to the dreaded virus, adding that they were infected in the line of duty at various public hospitals in the state.

According to him, the doctors contracted the disease while attending to patients, who were already infected, at hospitals.

Bature urged Zamfara State Ministry of Health to ensure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were made available not only to medical workers in isolation centres but also to those serving in all the public hospitals in the state.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Kano govt confirms 5 new cases of virus infections

He equally, called on the government to improve hazard allowances for medical doctors and other health workers that are involved in the management of the pandemic in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions