Eight family members killed in Afghanistan mosque shooting | Ripples Nigeria

A shooting, which happened on Saturday night, in a mosque located in the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, in eastern Afghanistan, has left eight members of the same family dead.

The province’s governor, Zaiulhaq Amarkhil, disclosed this on Sunday, noting that the shooting, which led to the death of five brothers and three of their male cousins was believed to be linked to a land dispute.

“The incident is under investigation but initial information shows a land dispute has caused the incident,” Amarkhil told reporters.

The attack was also confirmed by the spokesman of Nangarhar police, Fareed Khan.

Afghanistan, like the rest of the Muslim world, is observing the holy month of Ramadan, and men gather every night to offer special prayers after fasting for the day.

Revenge killings are common in Afghanistan, where families seek justice by carrying out violent acts of vengeance based on an ancient code of honour.

Blood feuds can last for decades, passing down through generations in a cycle of violence.

