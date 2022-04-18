Eight Kano Commissioners resign after Ganduje’s directive

Eight Commissioners in Kano State have resigned their appointments following a directive given by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for political appointees interested in elective positions in 2023 to resign on or before Monday, April 18.

Ganduje had, in a memo issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar on Sunday, ordered all political appointees interested in contesting for elective positions in 2023 to resign in line with the relevant section of the Electoral Act 2022.

Shortly after the directive from Ganduje, the state’s Commissioner for Rural Development, Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso, became the first to announce his resignation.

Kwankwaso who is said to be eyeing a seat in the House of Representatives, made his announcement via an audio clip aired across radio stations in the state on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly on the heels of Kwankwaso was the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, who also resigned his position.

Garo is said to be one of the strongest candidates to clinch the APC ticket for the governorship.

Other political appointees who threw in the towel after the order included the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Alhaji Nura Muhammed Dankade; the Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Said Kiru and their counterparts in Tourism, Special Duties and Transport, Ibrahim Ahmad Karaye, Mukhtar Ishaq Yakasai and Mahmoud Muhammad Santsi respectively.

The gail of resignations also swept aside the Deputy Governor, Nasir Gawuna, who is also the substantive Commissioner for Agriculture, who also has resigned his commissionership position.

Before the governor’s ultimatum, Alhaji Sadiq Wali resigned as Commissioner for Water Resources to vie for the governorship of the state.

