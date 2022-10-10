International
Eight killed, over 50 injured as Russian strikes hit central Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities
Eight people have been killed and over 50 wounded when Russia released deadly strikes simultaneously rocking Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and several other cities for the first time in months.
The strikes on the cities on Monday morning came a few hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin called a Saturday explosion on the bridge connecting Russia to Crimea, a “terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.
Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukraine’s west, and in Dnipro in central Ukraine.
This was the first time since June that Russia has released multiple strikes on Ukraine.
Rostyslav Smirnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs. In a statement on Monday, said preliminary information show the eight people who died were killed in just one of the Kyiv attacks.
Kyiv Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large central area which is home to the historic old town, as well as several government offices.
A member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Lesia Vasylenko, posted a photo on Twitter and wrote that at least one explosion occurred near the main building of the Kyiv National University in central Kyiv.
