Eight killed, six injured in fresh Kaduna attack

At least eight people are feared dead after an attack by unidentified men in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Also, six other persons were said to be injured, while several houses were razed by the attackers during the incident which happened on Sunday.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident, saying it was carried out by unidentified persons in Kacecere village of Zangon Kataf.

The commissioner explained that the attack was in reprisal to earlier attacks in Jankasa village, also in Zangon Kataf where one Yakubu Danjuma was killed, and another assault in Madamai in Kaura LGA where 34 persons were killed.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that an earlier attack on Madami village in Kaura Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, by gunmen suspected to be bandits left no fewer than 34 people dead.

Seven other persons sustained injuries, while some houses were set ablaze during the attack.

Aruwan, who also confirmed the incident, said troops mobilised to the location and engaged the gunmen in a gun battle before the assailants withdrew after intense pressure.

However, the commissioner disclosed that two suspects have been arrested and are being questioned in connection with the attack, adding that security agencies are already conducting operations in the general area.

Also, he said the troops were able to put out the fire on three burning houses, and rescued six locals from the inferno.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attack, describing it as an unspeakable display of wickedness.

The governor, who promised that the state government would bear the full cost of treatment of the injured victims, also ordered an urgent assessment of the area by the State Emergency Management Agency, towards the provision of succour to the affected households.

Also, he appealed for calm and charged security agencies to intensify their efforts in the campaign against the killing of innocent citizens.

