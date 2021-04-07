Eight months pregnant taekwondo athlete wins gold medal at national sports festival | Ripples Nigeria

An eight months pregnant woman, Aminat Idrees, on Tuesday, surprised her fans at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Edo State tagged Edo 2020, by winning the first gold medal for Team Lagos.

Team Lagos’ camp became the talk of the day in Benin City, when the news broke that the eight-month pregnant woman defied the odds to win a gold medal at the sports festival.

Idrees, who fought in the mixed Poomsae category together with her male counterpart, Arowora Roqeeb, surprised fans at the taekwondo hall with her aggression and agility despite her heavy state.

She also got silver in the female team Poomsae category and an individual bronze in the same category making her one of the leading medalists at the festival.

Also, Team Edo, led by Deborah Ukeh Divine, on Tuesday won a gold medal in the women’s badminton team event, defeating their counterpart from Ogun State, led by the country’s top seed, Dorcas Adesokan, as Delta State settled for the bronze medal.

Coming into the final, the Edo girls beat Delta State 2-0 in the semi-finals, while Kwara State succumbed to the strength of Ogun State.

