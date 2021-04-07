Eight months pregnant taekwondo athlete wins gold medal at national sports festival | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Eight months pregnant taekwondo athlete wins gold medal at national sports festival
An eight months pregnant woman, Aminat Idrees, on Tuesday, surprised her fans at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Edo State tagged Edo 2020, by winning the first gold medal for Team Lagos.
Team Lagos’ camp became the talk of the day in Benin City, when the news broke that the eight-month pregnant woman defied the odds to win a gold medal at the sports festival.
Idrees, who fought in the mixed Poomsae category together with her male counterpart, Arowora Roqeeb, surprised fans at the taekwondo hall with her aggression and agility despite her heavy state.
READ ALSO: 13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival
She also got silver in the female team Poomsae category and an individual bronze in the same category making her one of the leading medalists at the festival.
Also, Team Edo, led by Deborah Ukeh Divine, on Tuesday won a gold medal in the women’s badminton team event, defeating their counterpart from Ogun State, led by the country’s top seed, Dorcas Adesokan, as Delta State settled for the bronze medal.
Coming into the final, the Edo girls beat Delta State 2-0 in the semi-finals, while Kwara State succumbed to the strength of Ogun State.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Eight months pregnant taekwondo athlete wins gold medal at national sports festival
An eight months pregnant woman, Aminat Idrees, on Tuesday, surprised her fans at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Edo...
Real Madrid outclass woeful Liverpool in UCL quarter-final
Liverpool will have to produce another Champions League knockout stage comeback against Spanish giants after the English Premier League side...
NSF 2020: Sports minister commends athletes, officials for compliance with COVID-19 protocols
The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with COVID-19...
What to look out for this week on UEFA Champions League
As football lovers look forward to an exciting week on the UEFA Champions League, after the Easter break, below are...
Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival
New national records were set on Monday, in the swimming event of the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020”....
Latest Tech News
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...