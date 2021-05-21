Eight persons arrested after racist abuse of Spurs player on Twitter | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Eight persons arrested after racist abuse of Spurs player on Twitter
Eight persons have been arrested and released under investigation after an unnamed Tottenham player was racially abused on Twitter.
The rate of online bullying and racist abuses had increased lately, with players moving to boycott social media platform in protest.
The eight arrested, according to a report on the BBC, were nabbed “under suspicion of using words or behaviour or displaying written material with intent to stir up racial hatred”, with a further four men interviewed under caution for the same offence.
Tottenham said they “welcomed the action” taken over the abuse, which occurred during the 3-1 defeat by Manchester United on 11 April.
“There is no place for racism anywhere in our game and society,” Spurs added.
Read Also: ‘Too toxic to ignore’ – Thierry Henry to quit social media over racism, bullying
A Met statement read: “This action makes it abundantly clear that police will not stand for racist thuggery, even if it is committed online.
“The posts, all of which were on Twitter, were vulgar and were utterly unacceptable.”
A number of clubs, players, athletes and sporting bodies took part in a four-day boycott of social media in April to encourage companies to take a stronger stance against racist and sexist abuse.
Ripples Nigeria had reported how Nigeria’s Simy Nwankwo had in March posted screenshots of racist messages he received after he bagged a brace for Crotone in a Serie A clash against Bologna.
But the son of the Super Eagles forward was given a honorary citizenship of the Italian city of Crotone by the Mayor, Vicenco Voce, who apologized to the star forward.
