Metro
Eight school children dead as boat capsizes in Ghana
Eight schoolchildren in Bono East Region of Ghana have been reported dead after the boat taking them to school capsized on the Volta Lake, officials confirmed.
National Disaster Management Organization told newsmen that the eight, five boys and three girls aged five to 12, were among 20 pupils involved in the accident.
The coordinator of NADMO, Ibrahim Wudonyim, said the Marine Police Unit of Ghana Police Service, has recovered the bodies of the deceased.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident.
