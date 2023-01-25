Eight school children dead as boat capsizes in Ghana

Eight schoolchildren in Bono East Region of Ghana have been reported dead after the boat taking them to school capsized on the Volta Lake, officials confirmed.

National Disaster Management Organization told newsmen that the eight, five boys and three girls aged five to 12, were among 20 pupils involved in the accident.

Read also:10 farmers die in Kebbi boat mishap

The coordinator of NADMO, Ibrahim Wudonyim, said the Marine Police Unit of Ghana Police Service, has recovered the bodies of the deceased.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now