Eight suspects arrested as abducted Plateau ruler regains freedom

The abducted Paramount Ruler of Gindiri Chiefdom in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Da Charles Mato Dakat, has been released after five days in captivity.

It was earlier reported that gunmen stormed the palace of the traditional ruler in the early hours of Sunday and kidnapped him. His abductors had also demanded N500 million ransom to secure his release.

The traditional ruler was released in the early hours of Friday. A family member confirmed the release, however, it was yet to be confirmed if the ransom was paid.

The Media Officer of Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major Ishaku Takwa also confirmed the arrest of eight suspects in a statement on Friday.

The statement read, “While the Paramount ruler of Gindiri in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Chief Charles Mato, has been with his abductors, the commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali, placed the troops deployed at Gyanbus on red alert and the hot trail of the perpetrators.

“Consequently, Eight suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnap incident and are being interrogated. Following this development, the paramount ruler, early this morning of Friday 31 December 2021, was released by his abductors.”

“Operations SAFE HAVEN is still very much on the ground to ensure all those involved in the kidnap of the traditional ruler are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

