Metro
Eight women die in Kogi auto crash
At least eight women were confirmed dead in an auto crash at Logo area of Kogi on Thursday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in the state, Corps Commander Steve Dawulung, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Lokoja.
Dawulung said the accident which involved a truck occurred along the Lokoja – Ajaokuta Road.
He said: “Seven of the victims died on the spot, but the eighth person died at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, where our (FRSC) rescue team took them for medical attention.
“At the moment, five of the injured are responding to treatment, while the corpses have been deposited at the Centre’s mortuary.”
READ ALSO: 17 die in Kogi auto crash
The sector commander said the accident occurred when the truck conveying stones and the women fell on the road.
Dawulung added: “The casualty figure was high because the women were sitting on top of the stones. When the truck fell, the stones fell on the victims.
“FRSC gathered that the truck lost control and crashed into a ditch that caused the stones and the women to tumble, hence the high casualty recorded.
“Probably the truck driver was going at a high speed on that road which is not well-surfaced.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...