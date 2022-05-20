Eight women die in Kogi auto crash

At least eight women were confirmed dead in an auto crash at Logo area of Kogi on Thursday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in the state, Corps Commander Steve Dawulung, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Lokoja.

Dawulung said the accident which involved a truck occurred along the Lokoja – Ajaokuta Road.

He said: “Seven of the victims died on the spot, but the eighth person died at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, where our (FRSC) rescue team took them for medical attention.

“At the moment, five of the injured are responding to treatment, while the corpses have been deposited at the Centre’s mortuary.”

The sector commander said the accident occurred when the truck conveying stones and the women fell on the road.

Dawulung added: “The casualty figure was high because the women were sitting on top of the stones. When the truck fell, the stones fell on the victims.

“FRSC gathered that the truck lost control and crashed into a ditch that caused the stones and the women to tumble, hence the high casualty recorded.

“Probably the truck driver was going at a high speed on that road which is not well-surfaced.”

