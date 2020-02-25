Eight-year-old boy falls inside well in Kano

An eight-year-old boy simply identified as Ahmad Isyaku on Tuesday fell inside a well in Kadebawa village, Garko local government area of Kano State.

The Public Relation Officer of the State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, confirmed the development to journalists in Kano.

Mohammed said his team received a distress call at about 5:00 p.m. on the incident and quickly moved to rescue the victim.

READ ALSO: NECO dismisses 19 staff for certificate forgery

He said: “We received a call from Kadebawa Garko local government area at 1705hours through one Tijjani Ayuba.

“We sent our rescue team to the scene of the incident and found that a boy of about eight years by name Ahmad Isyaku fell inside a well. He was rescued unconscious and handed over to his father, Malam Isyaku, of Kadebawa Village.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions