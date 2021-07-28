Ejiofor accuses Britain of abandoning Nnamdi Kanu, their citizen, to his fate

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the British government of abandoning his client to his fate.

He said during an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday that Kanu was not a Nigerian citizen as at the time of his arrest, as he had denounced his Nigerian citizenship five years ago while adding that he was arrested as a British citizen.

