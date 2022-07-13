Ejuke joins Hertha Berlin on loan

Super Eagles star, Chidera Ejuke has completed a loan move to Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin on Wednesday.

Ejuke made the loan switch from Russian side, CSKA Moscow.

“Chidera Ejuke has joined Hertha BSC on loan from CSKA Moscow and will play for the Blue-Whites next season,” a club statement read.

“Nigeria international Ejuke has played his football in Russia since the summer of 2020, scoring 10 goals and setting eight more up in 65 competitive appearances.

“His performances got him nominated for the senior Nigerian national team in October 2020, and the attacker has won eight caps for the Super Eagles so far.

“Before his time in Russia, the right-footed attacker played for SC Heerenveen in the Eredivisie, with 16 goal involvements in 29 games in the 2019/20 season.

“Before that, Ejuke played in Norway between 2017 and 2019, scoring 15 goals and notching 6 assists in 69 appearances for Vålerenga Fotball.

“The attacker made the step to professional football in his homeland of Nigeria, where he played for Supreme Court FC and then Gombe United,” the statement added.

On his part, Ejuke stated that his target was to help Hertha achieve their goal in the coming season.

“I’m looking forward to playing for Hertha, to the Bundesliga and this special challenge. I want to do my bit in helping the club achieve its goals,” said the forward.

