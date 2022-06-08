EKEDC explains cause of poor power supply in areas under network

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has explained the cause of worsening power supply in Lagos in the last few weeks.

In a statement on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, EKEDC said the outage currently being experienced by customers under its networks was caused by a drop in power generation.

Customers under the EKEDC had complained of erratic power supply in their areas.

A printer in the Coker area of Suruler, Yakuba Aigbona, decried the poor power situation in the area.

He said: “It is unfortunate that I have to rely on a generator for running my business and with the high cost of diesel, things have not been easy.

“I am begging EKEDC to come to our rescue by finding a lasting solution to this problem because even when others have light, we don’t normally have which is very frustrating.”

Another businessman, Michael Ajakaiye, said he was paying about N40,000 bill monthly for his three-bedroom office apartment in Lagos Island without enjoying regular power supply.

The company noted that there has been a massive load shedding across its networks for some times now.

The statement read: “A drop in load allocation has led to massive load shedding across our network which has resulted in poor power supply. We are currently working with our TCN partners on a swift and sustainable resolution.”

