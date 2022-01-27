Ekiti APC in disarray, as seven guber aspirants withdraw from primaries, blame Fayemi

The governorship election primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State suffered a huge setback on Thursday as seven aspirants dropped out of the contest, citing alleged misconduct and manipulation by some stakeholders.

The aspirants were: Kayode Mojo, Demola Popoola, Femi Bamisile, Bamidele Faparusi, Dayo Adeyeye, Opeyemi Bamidele, and Afolabi Oluwasola.

In a statement co-signed by the aspirants, the Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi was accused of prejudice and electoral sabotage while foisting his preferred candidate on the party leadership.

The statement reads, “The seven aspirants herein received with rude shock and dismay the purported list of the local government election committee and ward election committee made up solely by party members and political appointees that had before now openly endorsed the candidacy of Biodun Oyebanji the immediate past secretary to the state government.

“It is on record that the government of Governor Kayode Fayemi has given its unwavering support to the candidacy of Biodun Oyebanji, it is common knowledge that the Governor and most appointees of the governor are openly rooting for and supporting Biodun Oyebanji’s aspiration to become the flag bearer of our great party.

“What is more disturbing is the fact that a simple glance at the names of the persons appointed as members of both committees would reveal that it is made up of appointees of government who are all supporters of a candidate in the primary election they are appointed to superintend.”

“The seven candidates herein are loyal, faithful, and committed party members who are sincerely concerned about the chances of the party in the forthcoming 2022 governorship election where imposition is allowed to override a democratic primary election for determining its flag bearer.

“We request that both the local government election committee and ward election committee that was constituted on the list already in circulation be disbanded and replaced with names that would reinforce internal democracy and uphold the aims and objectives of the party.”

