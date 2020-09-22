Ekiti APC members accuse Gov Fayemi of supporting Obaseki, anti-party activities | Ripples Nigeria

Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State have accused Governor Kayode Fayemi of insisting on expelling them from the party.

They said Fayemi, “after installing” Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State” in a clear case of anti party act, is bent on expelling leaders of the party.”

Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated the APC candidate Osagie Ize-Iyamu in last Saturday governorship election in Edo State.

But the APC stakeholders in Ekiti, whose face-off with Governor Fayemi has lasted for several months now, accused the governor of not only bent on sacking them but also indulging in anti-party activities.

The stakeholders were responding to the recent invitation for them to appear before a state panel for their alleged disobedience to the party’s directive and failure to withdraw cases instituted against the party in court.

The invitation was extended to 11 of them including the special adviser on political matters to President Muhammadu Buhari, Babafemi Ojudu.

But in a statement signed by Bamgboye Adegoroye, the politicians said:

“A curious process is taking place in the Ekiti State branch of our progressive party. Our governor and the chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, after installing the governor of Edo State in a clear case of anti party, is bent on expelling leaders of the party.

“Towards achieving this purpose he (Fayemi) has set up a committee of his adulators to put us on trial in a predetermined process. The committee is chairmanned by one Mr Ajigbolamu who recently left the PDP to join our party. We also know that the affairs of the committee is managed by the office of the Attorney General Mr Wale Fapounda, his anointed for the position of governor when his term is over in 2022.”

They said Fayemi was paying them for supporting him by punishing them, citing how the governor appointed new executives of the party in a private home in Iyin-Ekiti, an act the stakeholders said, violated the constitution of the party.

“We demanded of him the dissolution of this product of illegality and institution of a legitimate executive in compliance with our party’s constitution. We intimated our party leaders of these concerns; the same problem which was present in his first term that led to our losing the state to PDP with ignominy in the year 2014.”

