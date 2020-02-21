Ekiti APC rejects Fayose’s defection plan

The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday in Ado Ekiti told a former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose point blank that he is not welcomed in the party.

According to the Publicity Secretary of the party, Ade Ajayi, in a statement in Thursday, the APC is not a dumping ground for failed politicians.

Ajayi also insisted that the former governor is not welcomed in the party because of his antecedents.

Continuing, the party scribe described APC as “a disciplined, refined and integrity-inclined type which would not tolerate people like Fayose”, declaring that “Fayose is not qualified to be a member of the APC in the state.”

It would be recalled that Fayose had reportedly threatened to defect to the APC if his candidate for the position of chairman of the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) failed to emerge.

“We will not welcome him to the great and decent family in the state.

“It is better he stays back in his PDP to get it more destroyed instead of coming to a principled, disciplined, transparent, law-abiding and organised party like the APC.

“The Ekiti APC members know the people behind the masquerade and thereby warn people like Fayose not to turn the APC to a dumping ground where they can defect to”, Ajayi said.

