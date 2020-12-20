Ekiti APC wants to ‘force’ Fayemi to contest 2023 presidency

The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that plans are under way to drag Governor Kayode Fayemi to contest for the 2023 presidential election if he refuses to put his hat in the ring.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Hon. Paul Omotoso, who said that party members in the state would drag Governor Fayemi should he refuse to willingly join the race.

According to Hon. Omotoso who was speaking during a Christmas programme organised by a chieftain of the party in Ekiti North Senatorial District, the APC will win the Ekiti governorship election in 2022, because Governor Fayemi has done creditably well.

Hon. Omotoso further added that on the 2023 presidency, the time has come for a president to come from Ekiti that is why they are to supporting Governor Fayemi, though he has not officially declared his intention to run for presidency.

He said; “We can say boldly that APC will win the Ekiti governorship election in 2022, because Governor Fayemi has done creditably well and we don’t want another reckless party that will destroy Ekiti again.

“On the 2023 presidency, time has come for president to come from Ekiti. That is why we are pleading with you to support Governor Fayemi.

“Though Governor Fayemi has never said he wants to contest, we will force him to plunge into the race, because of his competence, dedication and loyalty to APC,” Hon. Omotoso added.

