Ekiti Assembly by-election to hold March 30 | Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct the by-election into Ekiti East State Constituency 1 of Ekiti State on March 20.

The INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the commission met on Tuesday and deliberated on a number of issues including the conduct of the by-election.

The Ekiti East State Constituency 1 seat became vacant following the death of the member representing the constituency, Adegbuyi Amos.

The INEC spokesman said the official notification for the election would be published on Thursday.

He said political parties are expected to conduct their primaries between February 26 and March 3, while the deadline for submission of the list of candidates for the election is 6:00 p.m. on March 8.

Okoye said the access code for the nomination forms would be available for collection at the INEC headquarters in Abuja from February 26.

He revealed that the detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the by-election had been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms.

Okoye said: “The commission enjoins all political parties intending to field candidates to pay close attention to the Timetable and Schedule of Activities and conduct transparent and valid party primaries that meet the provisions of Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 (As Amended).

“Political parties must note that under section 31(8) of the Electoral Act, a political party which presents to the commission the name of a candidate who does not meet the qualifications stipulated in the Constitution and the Electoral Act shall be guilty of an offence and on conviction shall be liable to a maximum fine of N500,000.”

