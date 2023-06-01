Ekiti Assembly extends tenure of local government officials to three years

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the bill on the extension of the tenure of local government officials in the state to three years.

The passage of the bill titled: “Ekiti State Local Government Administration, 2023, followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs by its chairman, Reuben Awoyemi, at the plenary in Ado Ekiti.

In his presentation, Awoyemi said the report was in response to an appeal from various stakeholders in the local government systems.

He also expressed optimism that the bill would enhance the operations, composition, finance, and administration of the local councils.

In their contributions, three lawmakers – Adeoye Aribasoye, Adegoke Olajide, and Johnson Oyekola Adeoye, stressed that the bill would ensure development at the grassroots.

The bill was passed by the lawmakers after careful consideration of the report.

