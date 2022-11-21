Ekiti Assembly gets first female Speaker, as Aribisogan is impeached after one month in office

Members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly have impeached the Speaker, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, and also suspended him indefinitely from participating in the House’s activities.

The impeachment of Aribisogan was effected by 17 out of the 25 members in the House on Monday after resuming for plenary following the shutting of the complex last week as members were embroiled in a controversy following the death of the former speaker, Funminiyi Afuye.

Afuye died at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital on October 19 after suffering cardiac arrest and a month after his demise, the members held an election and elected Aribisogan, a representative of Ikole 1 Constituency in the Assembly and a two-term lawmaker.

Aribisogan had on Sunday, in an interview on Channels Television, accused immediate past Governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, of working with members of the state legislature to impeach him.

“The majority of members of Assembly voted for me but few of them who felt perhaps I did not follow the directive of the former governor, Dr Fayemi, thought that they would make the state ungovernable for even the administration,” Aribisogan said.

“I didn’t have any quarrel with him (Fayemi). I sent a message to him even last night asking, ‘What is happening? Am I no longer one of your loyalists? Why did you not congratulate me?

“Up till now that I’m speaking with you, he has not done anything. Otherwise, he has been going around calling our members to go and impeach me tomorrow. That is the truth.”

True to his words, Aribisogan was impeached at the first sitting of the Assembly after the complex was reopened and in his place, Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba was immediately elected to become the first ever female Speaker in the state.

