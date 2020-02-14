Ekiti Assembly passes Amotekun bill

The Ekiti State House of Assembly, on Friday, passed the bill for the establishment of the state Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps into law.

The Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, who presided over the plenary session, said the bill having passed through the third reading has automatically become a law.

He commended the Assembly members for their commitment to the bill, adding that the House did not short-circuit any process that was required in law-making.

According to him, the bill would be forwarded to the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, for his assent.

The bill passed through the first two readings in the Assembly on Thursday and it was sent to the House Committee on Security for proper legislative scrutiny before the House adjourned sitting till Friday.

A public hearing was also conducted on the bill later on Thursday.

At the resumed sitting on Friday, the House Committee of Security presented the committee’s report to the lawmakers.

