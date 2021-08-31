Politics
Ekiti Assembly passes bill on amendment of electoral law
Ekiti House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the bill for the amendment of the State Electoral Law.
The bill titled: “Ekiti Independent Electoral Commission (third amendment) Bill, 2021,” was passed as the plenary presided over by the Speaker pro-tempore, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, in Ado-Ekiti.
Aribisogan, who is the House Majority Leader, was nominated as speaker pro-tempore due to the absence of the Speaker, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye, and his deputy, Mr. Hakeem Jamiu.
In his address at the plenary, Aribisogan said the bill was an amendment to the existing law to make the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) perform effectively.
The sponsor of the bill, Mr. Bode Adeoye (APC-Ekiti West II), said the amendment followed the recent creation of 19 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) by the state government.
Adeoye added the bill was aimed at providing an adequate legal framework that would enhance operations of EKSIEC in line with the current reality.
