Ekiti Assembly reinstates three suspended lawmakers

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has reinstated three suspended members of the House.

The lawmakers – Mrs. Yemisi Ayokunle, Ajibade Raphael, and Tope Ogunleye – were suspended alongside four others over their roles in the delayed passage of the revised 2022 budget.

Their reinstatement followed the adoption of a motion moved by the Leader of the House, Mr. Bode Adeoye at plenary on Tuesday.

The motion which was seconded by Biodun Fawekun, was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers.

The Speaker of the House, Mrs. Olubunmi Adelugba, had earlier read the letters of apology written by the three lawmakers at the plenary.

Read also:Ekiti Assembly gets first female Speaker, as Aribisogan is impeached after one month in office

The lawmakers apologized for not following the directive of the party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) on the choice of Speaker to replace the late Funminyi Afuye who died on October 19 after a brief illness.

The parliament thereafter adjourned the sitting to allow the various Committees of the House to scrutinise the 2023 budget for eventual passage.

The House has been rocked by crises in recent weeks.

One of the crises led to the removal of the former speaker, Gboyega Aribisogan, on November 21, just six days after assuming office.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now