Ekiti Assembly sends reviewed Appropriation Bill to Finance Committee

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Monday forwarded the review of N91 billion Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2020 to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further legislative consideration.

The decision was taken at the plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Funminiyi Afuye.

The House had earlier passed the 2020 Budget of N124 billion tagged: “Budget of Deliverables.”

The lawmakers blamed the downward review of the budget from the N124 billion to N91 billion due to the economic reality foisted on the country by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her presentation, the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mrs. Olubunmi Adelugba, said the state government has to review its budget downwards to meet the state’s economic reality.

Three other lawmakers – Mr. Tajudeen Akingbolu (Ekiti West State Constituency 1), Mr. Steven Aribasoye (Ikole 2 State Constituency) and Mr. Ayodeji Ajayi (Ise/Orun State Constituency) – claimed that the review was necessitated by the crash in oil prices at the world market.

READ ALSO: Ekiti Assembly resumes plenary Monday

They described the reviewed appropriation by the executive as welcome and timely to ensure the workability of the state’s expenditure.

The speaker said the need for the supplementary appropriation bill could not be faulted.

“States, particularly Ekiti, must cut its cloth according to its size now that the world economy is affected by the outbreak of the Coronavirus,” he said.

Earlier, the Assembly, through unanimous resolution, had adopted the Ekiti Medium Term Expenditure Frame Work (MTEF) 2020 to 2022 Document presented by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The motion for its adoption was moved by the Majority Leader, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, and seconded by Adelugba.

Join the conversation

Opinions