Ekiti Assembly to mourn late speaker for 7-days

The Ekiti House of Assembly has declared a seven-day mourning period at the parliament to honour the death of the speaker, Funminiyi Afuye.

Mr Afuye died Wednesday evening after suffering cardiac arrest. He was said to have been rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, where he gave up.

Yemisi Ayokunle, the chairman House Committee on Media in a statement Wednesday night said the members of the Assembly would miss Mr Afuye.

Mrs Ayokunle explained that as a sign of honour the flag in the Assembly complex would be flown at half mast for the days of mourning.

READ ALSO:Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo residents risk power outage amid BEDC leadership tussle

She described the late speaker as an embodiment of courage, and excellence and a highly committed man to public service.

“He will be greatly missed,” Mrs Ayokunle added in the statement.

In a related development, the Ekiti government has described the death of the speaker of the Assembly, Mr Afuye, as ‘regrettable’.

Yinka Oyebode, a spokesman for the government, confirmed the death of Mr Afuye through a statement noting that he died after suffering from ‘cardiac arrest’.

The late Afuye was a former Commissioner for Information, and a two- time member of the state assembly.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now