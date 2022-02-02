EKITI: Bamidele, six others reject result of APC governorship primary

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State took a fresh twist on Wednesday after seven governorship aspirants rejected the outcome of the party’s primary over alleged fraud.

The aspirants were – Kayode Mojo, Demola Popoola, the lawmaker representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Femi Bamisile, Bamidele Faparusi, Dayo Adeyeye, Afolabi Oluwasola and the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele.

A former Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, secured the APC governorship ticket for the election during the party’s primary held on January 27.

Bamidele, who addressed journalists at a press conference in Ado Ekiti, claimed that the governorship primary was marred by irregularities.

The briefing was attended by Bamisile.

Bamidele said: “None of us is contemplating defection from APC, this is our party. We have contributed so much to it from the days of Alliance for Democracy (AD).

“All we are asking for is justice. We are waiting for the national leadership to take the right step and this must start by them submitting a dummy name to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and using the two weeks window available as contained in the electoral act to do what is right in this matter.”

“I can be quoted that the name that will be taken to INEC in Abuja will be dummy name, so those celebrating should do that in moderation.

“If it is part of their calculation that we will leave the party for them, they are making a mistake. We are still waiting for the national leadership on our collective position.

“We have filed petitions and if they endorse that impunity they called primary, it will be clear that we have exhausted all the internal mechanisms for crisis resolution and we can then return to the court of law.”

