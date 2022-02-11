EKITI: Bamidele stops plan to challenge outcome of APC governorship primary in court

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, said on Friday he would not challenge the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Ekiti in court.

A former Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, won the APC governorship primary held on January 27 in Ado Ekiti.

Bamidele and eight other aspirants had vowed to challenge the outcome of the governorship primary in court over alleged fraud.

However, in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti, the lawmaker said he decided not seek redress in court in the interest of the party.

He added that the decision not to pursue the matter in court did not in any way validate the exercise.

The statement read: “Yet, in spite of my strong convictions as expressed above, I have come to some irreversible conclusions and these are the messages I need to pass on to all and sundry today as I temporarily break my silence on the way forward. One is to say that I have chosen to drop the option of going to Court to sue the party.

“The other is to make it crystal clear to everyone that both my supporters and I will not defect from APC. Details of the reasons which informed these choices will be communicated at a later date when my supporters and I address Ekiti people and Nigerians at large. It is not just about me.

“It is about the unity and progress of Ekiti State and her politically undermined and economically afflicted people. It is also about ensuring that the ground is not prepared for reactionary beneficiaries to take advantage of the seeming lack of capacity to manage our affairs as a ruling party in the state.”

