Ekiti cancels Monday religious service due to second wave of COVID-19

The Ekiti State government has cancelled the customary interdenominational service scheduled for Monday (today) due to the outbreak of a second wave of COVID-19.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information; Akin Omole, who explained that the order was part of efforts to stem the spread of the virus in Ekiti.

Omole further added that Governor Fayemi also directived that public workers on grade level 12 and below should work from home.

He added; “Residents are urged to comply with all laid down protocols to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

“Social distancing and face mask-wearing remain mandatory across the state. People should also avoid crowds, keep rooms well-ventilated, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and regular hand washing,” Omole emphasized.

