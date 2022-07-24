Ekiti confirms 74 new COVID-19 cases

The state’s Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the new cases of the virus were recorded after the Eid- el-Kabir celebration.

The commissioner added that there was a significant decline in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and low occupancy in the isolation centres before the Eid-el -Kabir celebrations which took place early this month.



He appealed to the people of the state to adhere strictly to measures put in place by the government to check the spread of the virus.

Nigeria had recorded over 260,000 confirmed cases and 3, 147 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in the country on February 14, 2020.

