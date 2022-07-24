News
Ekiti confirms 74 new COVID-19 cases
The state’s Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti.
He said the new cases of the virus were recorded after the Eid- el-Kabir celebration.
The commissioner added that there was a significant decline in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and low occupancy in the isolation centres before the Eid-el -Kabir celebrations which took place early this month.
READ ALSO: PDP challenges Ekiti govt to account for N3bn Covid-19 funds
He appealed to the people of the state to adhere strictly to measures put in place by the government to check the spread of the virus.
Nigeria had recorded over 260,000 confirmed cases and 3, 147 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in the country on February 14, 2020.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...