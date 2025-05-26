Ekiti court hands down life sentence for stepfather’s repeated rape of minor

An Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti has handed down a life imprisonment sentence to 56-year-old Jaiyeoba Oluwafemi, after finding him guilty of raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

The verdict was delivered on Monday, concluding a trial that brought to light a harrowing account of abuse.

Oluwafemi faced a one-count charge of rape, which stated, “That the defendant on 26th October, 2020 at Ado Ekiti did rape a 14-year-old girl, contrary to Section 31(2) of the Child’s Right Law, Cap. C7 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.”

In her courageous testimony before the court, the victim, who was a primary six pupil at the time of the initial incident, recounted the abuse. She explained, “My mother got married to the defendant, we were not living together, but he used to sleep in our house, especially when my mother was not at home or travelled.”

Detailing the first instance of abuse, she testified, “On 26th October, 2020, my mother travelled to Lagos and the defendant slept in our house. At midnight, he woke and forcibly had sex with me. Thereafter, blood was gushing out of my private part. I called my mother when she returned the following morning, but he denied it.”

The victim further revealed the persistent nature of the abuse and the threats she endured. “He continued the act anytime my mother was not around. I used to tell my mother on her arrival, but she did nothing about it. When he noticed that I was telling my mother about his continuous sexual activity with me, he started threatening me.”

The case finally came to light when the victim, acting on the advice of a woman, reported the matter to the Governor’s Office, leading to Oluwafemi’s arrest.

During the trial, prosecutor Julius Ajibare presented a strong case, calling six witnesses and tendering the defendant’s statement and a medical report as key exhibits. The defendant, who had been on bail for two years, mounted his defence through his lawyer, Oladele Adedeji, and called one witness.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Adekunle Adeleye meticulously analyzed the evidence presented. Justice Adeleye stated, “I am of the humble view that the sexual intercourse sessions were on several occasions, it was not a one-off affair.” He further concluded, “And upon careful analysis of the entire circumstance of this case, the change in story or outright denial by the defendant is an afterthought.”

Ultimately, Justice Adeleye affirmed the prosecution’s case, declaring, “The prosecution has established the offence of rape against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt. He is accordingly found guilty as charged and hereby sentenced to life imprisonment as provided for under the provisions of Section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. C7 Law of Ekiti State, 2012.”

Opinions

