Ekiti court jails 10 for dumping refuse on roads

For dumping refuse on Ekiti roads, ten persons have bagged one month imprisonment each in a mobile court in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The magistrate of the Ekiti court, Timothy Abe, said, “The culprits were found culpable under the Environmental Laws of 2020 and consequently sentenced to one month imprisonment each with an option of fine.”

In her remark, the state Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Iyabo Fakunle-Okieimen, said, “Anyone found violating the environmental laws in the state will be penalised in accordance with the extant laws.

She added that the Governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration would not tolerate any “act that can constitute nuisance to the environment.”

