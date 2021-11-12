Ekiti court sentence two men to death for murder

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti on Thursday sentenced two men, Danjuma Fayomi Femi, 30, and Jamiu Oyediran, 30, to death for conspiracy and murder of one Adeoye Adegoke.

According to the charge, the convicts committed the offence on December 11, 2017 in Otun Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of the state, which is contrary to sections 516 and 316 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

A relative of one of the deceased who testified before the court said he met his brother on the hospital bed, struggling for his life, before he gave up the ghost.

According to him, the two men and others at large tied his brother’s hands and male genital organ and beat him up on the allegation of stealing a bag full of Indian hemp.

He mentioned those on the run as Seyi aka Koro, Ilesanmi aka Babaloja, Dare aka DD, Jamiyu, Kabiru, aka KB, Johnson, Festus aka Dudu, Ganiyu aka G-Boy, Owolabi Yinka aka AK-700 and Michael Oyeniyi aka Poison.

The prosecutor, Gbemiga Adaramola, proving his case, called six witnesses and also tendered statements of the defendants and witnesses, photographs of the deceased, sticks, rope and medical reports among others as exhibits.

In his judgement, Justice Adekunle Adeleye, said the prosecutor had led credible evidence linking the defendants to the commission of the two offences.

He sentenced them to seven years imprisonment for the offence of conspiracy and death for the offence of murder.

