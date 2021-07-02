Metro
Ekiti court sentences 24-yr-old to life imprisonment for raping student with charms
A High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, has sentenced a 24-year-old man, Dayo Asiwaju, to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of using charms to rape a student.
Asiwaju was tried and found guilty on / Thursday on two counts bordering on rape and unlawful possession of charms by Justice Ogunmoye Lekan, who said the prosecution had proven its case beyond every reasonable doubt.
In her judgment, Lekan said:
“The sole issue for determination is resolved in favour of the prosecution. The defendant is accordingly found guilty as charged on both counts.
“He is sentenced to life imprisonment on count one (rape) and on count two, he is sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.”
The prosecutor, Dolapo Oyewole, while giving his evidence in chief, said the offences were is contrary to sections 357 and 213 (b) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.
According to the charge sheet, Asiwaju allegedly committed the offences on March 29, 2019, on Ikoyi Street, Ikere Ekiti, where he used a charm to rape the victim, a 200-level student of Economics and Political Education at the College of Education, Ikere Ekiti.
During the trial, the prosecutor called two witnesses, while exhibits tendered included the confessional statement of the convict, a bed sheet stained with blood, charms, among others.
By Isaac Dachen
