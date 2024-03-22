Ekiti court sentences man to death for killing wife’s secret lover

A 28-year-old man, Ayodeji Alomoge, has been sentenced to death by hanging by an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, after he was found guilty of killing a man who was having an affair with his wife.

Justice Jubril Aladejana who sentenced Alomoge to death on Thursday, said the prosecution had proven its case against the convict beyond all reasonable doubt and he was guilty as charged.

According to the prosecutor, Kunle-Shina Adeyemo, Alomoge who was tried on a one-count charge bordering on murder, had, on June 21, 2022, at Ikere Ekiti, murdered one Ogunleye Ayomide, contrary to Section 234 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

Adeyemo called five witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statements, pictures of the deceased, and the medical report of the cause of death as exhibits.

The father of the deceased, Ige Ogunleye, who was also in court as a principal witness, narrated that he received a call that his son “had been beaten to a pulp by Alomoge and his gang.

“I rushed down to the place and found my son in a pool of his own blood with varying degrees of injuries on his head and mouth.

“I also found Alomoge being held by some people. I asked him the reason for his action, and he said Ayomide had been having affairs with his wife, and he had warned him to desist, or else he would kill him.

“I took my son to a nearby hospital and later to the University Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, Kwara State, where he later died,” Ogunleye said.

The convict who spoke through his lawyer, Adeyinka Opaleke, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy but however, called no witnesses.

While delivering his judgement, Aladejana said:

“It would appear to me that rivalry between men over the affection of a woman should not be a ground to justify provocation, except the situation is such that it is sudden and leading to a heating of passion.

“I consequently find the defendant guilty of the murder charge against him and therefore convicted as charged.

“Ayodeji Alomoge shall be hanged by his neck until he be dead.”

