Ekiti court sentences two to death by hanging for armed robbery

An Ekiti State High Court presided over by Justice Adekunle Adeleye, has sentenced two men Abiodun Olowosola, 30 and Sunday Olowosola, 35 to death for armed robbery.

The sentence is coming barely 24 hours after the same Justice Adeleye sentenced two others to death for dispossessing a man of his Toyota Camry car and N150,000 cash.

The latest convicts were found guilty of three counts of conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

Justice Adekunle Adeleye said: “The prosecution has established beyond reasonable doubt the essential ingredients of the offence of armed robbery at Ikole Ekiti on December 29, 2017 involving the accused persons.”

He consequently sentenced them to death by hanging on counts one and two as well as 10 years’ imprisonment on count three.

The prosecutor, Mr Julius Ajibare, had told the court that the two men had “on or about December 29, 2017 at Ikole Ekiti, conspired and armed with guns robbed one Temitope Awoyomi of N1.3m, two Tecno L8 phones and one Nokia phone.”

According to him, the offences of conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms were contrary to sections 6(b), 1 (2)(a) and 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearm (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. R11, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2014.

The prosecutor called three witnesses while exhibits tendered included the statement of the accused, two locally-made pistols, three live cartridges and three phones.

In his statement, the victim, Awoyomi, had said in his statement that he was a manager at a filling station and the convicts invaded the station on the day of the incident.

“They hit my head with a gun before they stole our sales proceeds for the day alongside the phones’, Awoyomi said.

Counsel for the convicts, Yinka Opaleke did not call any witness.

