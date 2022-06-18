EKITI DECIDES 2022: Updates here

The governorship elections in Ekiti State holds today, Saturday, June 18, 2022, and as usual, the main contenders are the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the emerging Social Democratic Party, (SDP).

The APC is fielding the former Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji who is backed by Governor Kayode Fayemi and is massively supported by the national body of the party, while former Commissioner for Environment, Olabisi Kolawale, will fly the flag of the PDP.

Former state governor Segun Oni is flying the flag of the SDP after he defected from the PDP and is a very popular candidate who could be the dark horse in the race.

Read also: RipplesMetrics: What to know about past Ekiti Governorship elections, as voters go to poll today

The three candidates may be the leading lights but it will not be a three-horse race as there are other candidates in the race flying the flags of other political parties such as the Young Progressives Party (YPP) with Ranti Ajayi, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Oluwole Oluyede, and the Action Democratic Party (ADP), which has Kemi Elebute Halle, the only female aspirant in the race, as its flag bearer.

As the countdown to the Ekiti elections begin in a few hours, Ripples Nigeria will bring you updates and results as they unfold.

