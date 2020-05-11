Ekiti discharges five COVID-19 patients, expands isolation centre

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mojisola Yahaya-Kolade, said Monday the state government had expanded its COVID-19 isolation centre from about 50 to 100 beds.

Yahaya-Kolade, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Ado Ekiti, also confirmed the discharge of five patients from the isolation centre.

She said the expansion had become necessary following the increase in COVID-19 cases and the need for more proactive measures against the pandemic.

The commissioner said: “Owing to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Governor Kayode Fayemi has approved the immediate expansion of the bed capacity in the isolation centre.

“As at today, we have 100 bed capacity in case of any eventuality.

“We have also discharged five patients today, out of the 10 active cases. The patients are healthy now, they have tested negative twice.

“However, we still have contacts of patients that we are tracing, the remaining patients in the isolation centre are being treated.”

