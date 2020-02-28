Ekiti dismisses teachers over alleged s*xual molestation

The Board of Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission on Friday dismissed three teachers over alleged s*xual molestation of pupils in their schools.

The affected teachers were Ajibola Gbenga, Olaofe Abiodun, both of All Souls Grammar School, Ado Ekiti and Mr. Olaitan Adeyanju from Osi Community High School, Osi Ekiti.

The TESCOM Chairman, Babatunde Abegunde, who disclosed this to journalists in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, described the teachers’ act as “gross misconduct from those entrusted with moulding the destiny of the younger ones.”

READ ALSO: ALLEGED FRAUD: Court rules on ‘admissibility’ of evidence against Naira Marley May 13

He said the trio’s dismissal was announced after the TESCOM plenary held on Thursday.

According to him, the decision was in line with the Public Service Rules and the State Teachers’ Manual.

Abegunde said the Commission followed the due process as laid down by extant rules to avoid a miscarriage of justice.

Join the conversation

Opinions